Police in Terengganu fine six RM5,000 each for crossing state borders to holiday on Pulau Redang

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 26 — Six individuals, including a woman, were issued compounds of RM5,000 each for crossing state borders for a holiday to Pulau Redang in Kuala Nerus.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the compounds against them, who are aged between 32 and 47, were issued through an integrated operation on compliance with Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan for the Tourism Sector conducted yesterday and the day before (Sept 24 and 25).

He said two of them had crossed the state from Kuala Lumpur, two others from Selangor, while the other two were from Penang and Melaka respectively.

“Such operation will be continued from time to time to ensure that no violation of the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) occurs to prevent an increase in cases of infection and transmission of Covid-19 in Terengganu,” he said in a statement today.

Rohaimi said stern action would also be taken against resort operators who ignored the SOPs, as well as allowed tourists from outside Terengganu to stay at their premises for purpose of travel and also failing to ensure the guests are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. — Bernama