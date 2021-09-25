On PM’s first official visit to Johor, Sultan Ibrahim urges Putrajaya to expedite review of MM2H

The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said the MM2H programme was a contributor to the state's economic strength. — Picture from Facebook/Sultan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today asked the government to expedite its review of the new conditions for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme that were imposed recently.

He raised the matter during an audience with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Istana Pasir Palangi here today.

Sultan Ibrahim decreed that Johor is one of the main destinations for foreign investment, apart from the state being a key contributor to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“Johor is not only a neighbour of Singapore, but the MM2H programme is one of the contributors to the state’s economic strength.

“Review the strict conditions set and maintain the old conditions by making some improvements for a positive balance, especially on economic growth,” added Sultan Ibrahim in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad was also present during the audience with Sultan Ibrahim.

The 63-year-old state monarch said that he had also discussed other matters related to the state’s development with Ismail Sabri.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to Johor after he became the country’s ninth prime minister on August 21.

The Bera MP is on a one-day working visit to Johor where, after the audience with Sultan Ibrahim, he will attend two closed-door meetings with state government officials and local community leaders at the Thistle Hotel here.

On August 30, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment with the Home Ministry for refusing to review the strict conditions set for MM2H.

He said Johor was one of MM2H’s popular destinations and the programme also contributed to the state’s revenue.

Sultan Ibrahim had also previously said that he would personally take up the matter with Ismail Sabri.

On August 11, the Home Ministry announced that MM2H, which was previously frozen, would be reactivated with improvements made to the application policy and conditions for the purpose of balancing security and economic aspects.

The revised terms and requirements of MM2H, which takes effect in October, includes an increase in the minimum monthly income (derived from offshore sources) to RM40,000; a minimum fixed deposit of RM1 million; a minimum liquidity requirement of RM1.5 million; an annual visa fee of RM500; and a reduced visa duration to five years.