Malaysia’s Covid-19 numbers grow by 13,899

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia continued its small downwards trend of daily Covid-19 cases today with 13,899 reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily Covid-19 update, said cumulative cases in the country were now at 2,185,131.

Sarawak remained the state with the highest number of new cases with 2,712, followed by Selangor (2,341), Johor (1,377), Kelantan (1,170), Penang (1,160), and then Perak (1,128).

Other states recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases, with Sabah recording 962, Pahang (779), Terengganu (760), Kedah (708), Melaka (339), Kuala Lumpur (310), Negri Sembilan (194),Putrajaya (37), Perlis (17) followed by Labuan (5).

