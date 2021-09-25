Hishammuddin: Permission for interstate travel expected to be finalised in three weeks

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that several measures would be taken to speed up the vaccination rate among adults. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 25 — Permission for interstate travel is expected to be finalised in three weeks’ time after the country has hit its target of fully vaccinating 90 per cent of the adult population against Covid-19, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said today that several measures would be taken to speed up the vaccination rate among adults.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had been directed to step up its cooperation with the Health Ministry (MoH) to ensure that the people could complete their vaccination soon in order to meet this 90 per cent target.

Among the immediate steps to be taken by MAF is to deploy more Combat Medic Vaccination Teams (CMVT) to remote areas, apart from expanding the drive-through vaccination programme implemented by the Defence Ministry for the public.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), the much-awaited permission for interstate travel will be announced soon. We hope the plans we have worked out with MoH will come to fruition in these three weeks.

“So, before it is announced, many matters need to be thought out in terms of the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the responsibilities of agencies involved in monitoring

“We will unveil the interstate SOP before announcing the permission for interstate travel, and it will be scrutinised at the Special Committee on Pandemic (Management) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob next week,” he told reporters after visiting the drive-through vaccination centre at the 6th Battalion Royal Rangers Regiment at Ulu Tiram Camp here.

Yesterday, the prime minister hinted that permission for interstate travel could be granted in a few weeks.

Ismail Sabri said that as at Sept 22, a total of 81 per cent of the adult population in the country had been fully vaccinated, and in a few weeks’ time the 90 per cent target could be achieved to make interstate travel possible.

Hishammuddin also said it is important for the public to maintain discipline even after interstate travel is allowed.

“It is impossible for the government to monitor every person when implementing the SOP for interstate travel,” he said. — Bernama