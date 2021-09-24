Sabah to reintroduce travel bubble for local tourism, says state minister

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arrifin said with tourism moving towards the new normal of travelling, it is about time for Sabah to reactivate the industry starting with local travellers within the state. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Sabah is ready to reintroduce the travel bubble concept for local tourism within the state following the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fully vaccinated individuals, said Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arrifin.

He said the travel bubble would further allow locals to travel beyond their districts, but travel agencies and hotels need to get pre-approval from the Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to participate in the programme.

According to him, all tours and stays must be pre-booked through registered travel agencies and hotels, which must adhere to the latest SOPs enforced by the federal National Security Council (MKN).

“Guests must be transported from point to point basis, maintaining a contactless concept travel with pre-booked arrangement, and employees of tour operators, hotels, resorts and homestays must be fully vaccinated.

“With the implementation of these standard travel bubble guidelines, industry players can be prepared for the reopening of businesses while travellers can feel confident of a safe travel environment around Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Jafry said with tourism moving towards the new normal of travelling, it is about time for Sabah to reactivate the industry starting with local travellers within the state.

“We have done it before and I believe with the many attractions within our state, it is a good start as we anticipate the full reopening of state borders. I must stress that if we wish to continue this advantage of travel and leisure, we must seriously abide by the SOPs as well,” he added. — Bernama