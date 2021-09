People queue as they wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Health recorded 14,554 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,171,232.

Sarawak logged the most cases among the states and Federal Territories, with 2,825 today; followed by Selangor (2,244), Johor (1,807) Sabah (1,273) and Penang (1,231).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 271 cases in the same period.

