Ipoh police arrest babysitter suspected of abusing seven-month-old baby

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police arrested the 22-year-old suspect at a house in Taman Desa Pelancongan here after they received a report at 3.03am today regarding an attempt to murder the baby. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 24 — A female babysitter was arrested today for attempted murder after she allegedly abused a seven-month-old baby boy so severely till he lost consciousness and sustained a fractured skull and internal bleeding in his head.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police arrested the 22-year-old suspect at a house in Taman Desa Pelancongan here after they received a report at 3.03am today regarding an attempt to murder the baby.

He said the report alleged that the victim was in good health and well when he was sent to the babysitter’s house at around 7.10am on Wednesday by his father.

“The babysitter called the victim’s father at 2.35pm and asked him to come to her home to take the boy who had allegedly fallen from a baby walker.

“When he arrived at her house, he found signs of swelling on his son’s head and asked her about the cause of his injuries and was told that the son fell while she was carrying him,” he said in a statement here.

Mior Faridalathrash said the victim was then referred to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here and checks revealed he had internal bleeding in his head in addition to a fractured skull. The victim is currently in critical condition and unconscious.

Preliminary information indicated that the suspect had allegedly struck the victim’s head against the floor twice as she was angry with him for crying non-stop.

“The suspect only stopped when she realised the victim had lost consciousness,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama