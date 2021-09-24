Four high-risk groups will receive third Covid-19 vaccine dose from Oct, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the ministry in Putrajaya, September 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has announced that for now, only targeted groups will get priority for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting next month.

The four groups are medical frontliners, the immunocompromised, the elderly with comorbidities and individuals in long-term healthcare facilities.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the third dose will increase a person’s immunity response to the Covid-19 virus in cases where the initial two doses might not suffice.

“The priority of giving this third dose will be focused on high-risk groups first, such as health frontline members, immunocompromised patients, the elderly with comorbidities and individuals living or working in long-term care facilities.

“This third dose can increase the level of immunity in individuals at high risk for Covid-19 infection, where the second dose is not sufficient to enhance the immune response to Covid-19 infection,” he said during a press conference this evening.

