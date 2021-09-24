Development near Bukit Cherakah forest reserve, Shah Alam community forest, not within permanent forest reserve land, says Selangor exco

Selangor executive councillor Hee Loy Sian speaks during a press conference at the Indah Water treatment plant in Rawang November 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Sept 24 — The development project near the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve and Shah Alam Community Forest (SACF) which has come under the scrutiny of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as the public recently, is not within Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) land, says State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Standing Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian.

He said the road and housing development project concerned was being developed on part of the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve land which had been degazetted by the previous state government.

“It was degazetted for the purpose of ownership by the state government in 2006 through PW1443. Therefore, the Selangor State Forestry Department currently no longer has jurisdiction in terms of management and development in the area, because the land is not of HSK status,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said in 2007, part of the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve that had been degazetted, was re-gazetted as additional land under the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve with an area of 982.80 hectares.

“This forest reserve is also known as the Shah Alam National Botanical Garden (TBNSA) which is among the main public recreational parks in the Shah Alam and Petaling districts,” he said.

Hee said the current Selangor state government’s normal practice was to immediately replace any HSK land which is to be degazetted.

“This is in line with the amendment to the Selangor State Forestry Act 1985 (Adoption) Enactment which was implemented by the state government in 2011, which is related to the need for a public investigation for the proposed degazettement of HSK land.

“However, the degazettement of the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve took place before the amendment of the APN Enactment 1985 in 2006,” he said, adding that the state government would ensure that all development activities around the area complied with the procedures and regulations in force at present.

“Among them are the requirements for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Environment Order 2015 and Planning Approval under the Town and Country Planning Act 1976,” he said. — Bernama