Air Selangor: Water supply to six areas in Shah Alam to be fully restored by 12pm

People are seen filling their containers at a water point in USJ 2 following the latest water supply disruption in Subang Jaya September 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Water supply in six areas in Shah Alam, Selangor, affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to a burst pipe incident at Persiaran Perusahaan in Seksyen 23, has been distributed in stages from 6.15am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri, in a statement here said repair work on the burst pipe was completed at 6am today.

However, she said the duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas would vary, depending on the distance of the location of the consumers’ premises.

“Water supply in the six affected areas is expected to be fully restored at 12pm today,” she said.

The areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption that began at 10pm yesterday, were Seksyen 18, Seksyen 19, Seksyen 20, Seksyen 23, Seksyen 24 and Seksyen 25.

Consumers may refer to all of Air Selangor's official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama