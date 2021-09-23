MA63: Minister says no need to disclose final report to public

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said this was agreed upon as the content and discussions recorded were technical in nature and were official government secrets as well as still being in the process of consultation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The government is adamant that there is no need to disclose the final report of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) to the public, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.

He said this was agreed upon as the content and discussions recorded were technical in nature and were official government secrets as well as still being in the process of consultation.

“As such, the document’s status remains an official secret and should be given protection as provided by law.

“However, the government will make public announcements and statements on the status of the implementation of relevant matters once they are completed from time to time,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here, today.

On the handing over of administrative powers of Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to the Sabah government, Ongkili said the Protected Areas and Protected Places (KLTL) Order enforced on the island under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959 (Act 298) had been revoked.

He said the matter was finalised through the Special Council on MA63 on April 13.

“Following the decision, both islands are subject to the legal authority of Sabah, namely the Parks Enactment 1984 (Sabah No. 6 of 1984) as soon as the KLTL revocation order for Pulay Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan is gazetted and enforced later.

“As for the security aspect on both islands, it will remain under the purview of the federal government,” he said.

The Kota Marudu MP said the decision taken differed from that by the Pakatan Harapan government previously, which only revoked the Fees Order under the Fees Act 1951 (Act 209) but maintained the KLTL Order for Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan. — Bernama