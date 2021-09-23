Khairy: More than half million teens have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Twins Danial Husni (left) and Danish Husni, 16, receive their Covid-19 vaccination at the Subterranean Penang International Convention and Exhibition centre in Bayan Baru September 22, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Over half a million teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 years’ old have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) for Adolescents or NIP Youth, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a tweet, he said that Sabah was the state with the highest vaccination rate among adolescents, with 56 per cent of them who are registered with schools receiving their first dose.

“As of yesterday, more than half a million adolescents (12-17 yo) have received at least their first dose under NIP Remaja.

“Sabah leads the pack with 56 per cent of adolescents registered in schools receiving at least their first dose,” he said.

NIP Youth officially kicked off on September 20, with the government aiming to inoculate about 3.2 million teenagers aged 12 to 17 by year-end.

Initially, appointments for the adolescent immunisation programme were decided by schools, which would inform parents of the date, time and location.

Private school students would receive their vaccine via a school PPV in the form of a scheduled vaccination or an outreach programme by the Ministry of Health, other healthcare organisations or appointments at private health facilities.

However, starting today, teenagers not attending school may walk into any of the 156 centres set up by the Health Ministry nationwide for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali added that special needs students, such as those with ADHD, autism, or mental disabilities, will receive their vaccine via appointments at health facilities, while teenagers in rehabilitation centres will receive their vaccine on site.