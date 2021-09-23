Foreigner nabbed for concealing birth after baby found dead in Melaka hostel

Arshad said police found the body of a baby boy with the umbilical cord still intact in a black plastic bag on a bed at the hostel. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, Sept 23 — The police have arrested a Nepalese woman for allegedly concealing the birth of her baby, who was found dead at a hostel for foreign workers of a factory here.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said police went to the scene following a report lodged by one of the factory workers at 9.10am yesterday.

On arrival at the scene, the police found the body of a baby boy with the umbilical cord still intact in a black plastic bag on a bed at the hostel, he said in a statement today.

He said based on preliminary investigation, the woman, aged 28, had requested to be sent to a clinic at about 1.30am last Monday (Sept 20).

“Suspecting the woman having had a miscarriage, the clinic referred her to the Alor Gajah Hospital, which then transferred her to Melaka Hospital,” he said, adding that police arrested the woman at about noon yesterday.

He said the police were now looking for the woman’s boy friend, believed to be a Nepalese, to facilitate investigation. — Bernama