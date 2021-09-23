Field hospital at Penang Hospital set to begin operations tomorrow

Medical Second Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Mohd Zamri Derahman and his colleagues make preparations for the construction of the field hospital at the parking lot of the Penang Hospital, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — The Malaysian Armed Forces Covid-19 field hospital at the parking area of the Penang Hospital here is expected to begin operating fully from tomorrow, a day earlier than scheduled.

Armed Forces 2nd Medical Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Dr Mohd Zamri Derahman said the 100-bed field hospital would treat categories four and five Covid-19 patients.

“We have conducted a dry run and fire drills with the hospital and the fire and rescue department to observe the smooth running of the operation and conditions in the field hospital.

“The Fire and Rescue Department informed us that everything went smoothly, so we expect the field hospital to begin operations tomorrow. Based on discussions between the armed forces and the Health Ministry, we expect the first patients to be admitted to the field hospital tomorrow night,” he told reporters after the dry run today.

Mohd Zamri said the hospital was 90 per cent ready but they needed to wait for a final inspection by an engineering team before opening. The Health Ministry would then conduct a thorough cleaning of the field hospital before it could receive its first Covid-19 patients.

A total of two armed forces officers and 22 personnel will be assigned at the field hospital while five medical specialists, 53 medical officers and 250 support staff, including nurses from the Health Ministry, will serve at the 23-tent facility, which is equipped with oxygen support.

On September 11, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that a field hospital would be open at the Penang Hospital to cater to the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the state.

He was reported to have said that the 100-bed field hospital would be equipped with oxygen support, patient wards and other facilities. — Bernama