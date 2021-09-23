Dewan Rakyat approves motion of thanks on Royal Address

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the fourth term of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address when opening the fourth session of the 14th Parliament on September 13.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun approved the motion after there was more support than against it, this after debate sessions for four days from September 14 by 91 MPs followed by winding-up sessions by the 27 ministries involved.

Among the issues raised in the debate sessions were the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability, the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63), the enactment of an anti hopping law, the sexual harassment bill and issues related to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Today’s sitting saw 11 ministries winding up the debate, including five departments under the Prime Minister’s Department.

According to the Dewan Rakyat sitting calendar, Monday’s meeting will continue with the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at 11.30am, followed by the debate sessions on September 28. — Bernama