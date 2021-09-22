Malaysia targets to ink 40 MoUs at Expo 2020 Dubai, says Dr Adham

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said these impending business breakthroughs would support Malaysia’s prospects of achieving its trade and business targets of between RM8 billion and RM10 billion worth of potential trade and investment opportunities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — Malaysia is expecting to sign about 40 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at the October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the MoUs are business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G), and government-to-business (G2B) agreements in the field of innovation and technology, halal industry, education, tourism, and finance, among others.

In a virtual press conference today, Dr Adham said these impending business breakthroughs would support Malaysia’s prospects of achieving its trade and business targets of between RM8 billion and RM10 billion worth of potential trade and investment opportunities.

Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) while the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

Malaysia will set up its pavilion designed as a “Rainforest Canopy”, showcasing energy-efficiency features at the expo.

It comprises four dedicated sections: Energising Today, Energising Tomorrow, Energising Business, and Energising Harmony.

Throughout the six months, Malaysia will host a series of activities and programmes such as business seminars, business matching sessions, product launches, summits, forums and pocket talks at the expo.

Dr Adham said Malaysia has lined up an elaborate 26-week thematic trade and business programmes to be participated by about 300 Malaysian companies from various industries during the expo.

“Expo 2020 is set to brim with business opportunities as it expects a high number of visitors to those looking for trade opportunities.

“This will be a significant opportunity to build Malaysia’s profile as a vibrant Asean investment hub on the global stage,” he said.

Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the World Expo will be participated by 192 countries and organisations.

The expo aims to promote global cooperation, innovation, technological development, human progress and education.

It was originally scheduled to run from October 20, 2020 until April 10, 2021, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It kept the Expo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes. — Bernama