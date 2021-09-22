Defence minister: Mindef plans to build 10 armed forces posts at Sarawak-Kalimantan border next year

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Malaysian Army is implementing various operations to boost security at the Malaysia-Thailand border, among them Operasi Pagar Dua, Operasi Kota Bravo Charlie Delta, Operasi Kota Eko Foxtrot and Operasi Merpati Sektor 8 Briged. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is planning to build 10 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) posts to step up security at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the additional posts would be implemented from next year.

“The construction of the posts is aimed at aligning with the security posts of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) to further beef up control at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

“MAF is also cooperating with TNI in the Sarawak-Kalimantan border areas through joint operations of the Malaysian Army at six combined posts,” he said when winding up the debate on the royal address at Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the Malaysian Army is implementing various operations to boost security at the Malaysia-Thailand border, among them Operasi Pagar Dua, Operasi Kota Bravo Charlie Delta, Operasi Kota Eko Foxtrot and Operasi Merpati Sektor 8 Briged.

“MAF in this regard is also cooperating with the Royal Thai Army (RTA) through two border posts coordination apart from planning to conduct joint border patrols,” he said in reply to a question by Datuk Che Abdulah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) on security at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

In this regard, he also said Mindef is also assisting in curbing smuggling activities and entry of illegal immigrants apart from containing the spread of Covid-19 with the Health Ministry.

“MAF is leading Op Benteng via the National Task Force (NTF) and is coordinating with 19 other agencies.

“As at September 20, 15,582 illegal immigrants and 1,151 skippers were held while 2,268 illegal immigrants were chased away while 2,451 land vehicles and 546 boats were seized,” he said on the efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hishammuddin said since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, MAF had deployed 4,233 personnel to carry out various forms of operations as well as the construction of field hospitals in states and areas requiring them.

MAF is prepared to build more field hospitals in states requiring them and is only waiting for the green light from the Health Ministry, he said. — Bernama