Tourism minister: Genting, Melaka, Tioman Island next on travel bubble list, to reopen on Oct 1

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the three locations she announced today will receive their approval tomorrow, after which she will table the matter in Parliament. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Genting Highlands, Melaka and Tioman Island will join Malaysia’s travel bubble and may reopen to visitors beginning October 1, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri announced today.

She also said more locations would be added soon to the domestic tourism bubble that already included Langkawi in Kedah.

The minister said the three locations she announced today will receive their approval tomorrow, after which she will table the matter in Parliament.

“But, God willing, maybe tomorrow, all these would be added and we have given these two weeks so these destinations can prepare to start operating again,” Nancy said during the joint press conference in Parliament with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as well Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

MORE TO COME