Flood forces Sarawak’s Lawas Airport to be closed for three days, 18 flights cancelled from today until Thursday, says deputy minister

The flooded Lawas airport runway and the overflowing Lawas River in the background. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Sept 21 — Lawas Airport has been ordered to be closed for three days starting today after the Lawas River broke its banks and inundated the airport runway.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong, as a result of the airport closure, Rural Air Services operator MASwings has cancelled 18 flights from today until Thursday.

“This cancellation involves four flights today, eight flights on September 22 and six flights on the following day,” he said.

The Lawas Airport runway is located just next to Lawas river and the latest flooding means that Malaysia Airport Berhad will have to undertake another round of cleaning up and debris clearing operations.

The airport was also closed for three days due to flooding in May this year after the runway was submerged under about half a metre due to heavy rain upriver in the district.

Henry said the relocation of Lawas Airport to a new site in Sundar is given priority in view of the flooding which is disrupting the much-needed air transportation and causes inconveniences as well as hassle to local community.

He said studies are being taken by the agencies under his ministry for the relocation of the Lawas Airport before physical work can commence. — Borneo Post Online

*An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.