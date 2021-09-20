Hishammuddin: Interstate travel not part of trimmed SOP

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the decision on matters related to interstate travel needed to be scrutinised by the Special Committee on Pandemic Management chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The permission for interstate travel is not part of the trimmed standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the decision on matters related to interstate travel needed to be scrutinised by the Special Committee on Pandemic Management chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Interstate travel is related to the phases of the PPN. However, recommendations will come from ministers responsible for specific sectors which will then be considered at various levels including the Special Committee on Pandemic Management as well as the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting.”

He said this in a news conference after observing the Back To School Vaccination Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Desa Tun Hussein Onn here today, with Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin also present.

On September 14, Hishammuddin announced that the government was in the midst of reducing the PPN SOP from 181 to only 10 so that it is easily understood by the public.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the second Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting involving Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and himself, will be held tomorrow.

“The meeting will focus on efforts to simplify 181 SOPs to only 10 as well as the narrative in gearing towards the endemic phase which will begin at the end of October,” he said.

He added that Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has been invited to attend tomorrow’s meeting to give a briefing on the status of the Langkawi tourism bubble pilot project and the potential of other travel bubbles.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will brief on the possible relaxations in the sports sector, he said.

Hishammuddin said next week, Radzi was scheduled to give a briefing on the vaccination among students and the latest development in the reopening of schools in stages beginning October 3. — Bernama