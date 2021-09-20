Covid-19: Sabah govt allowed to operate at 80pc capacity starting tomorrow, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Sabah recorded 1,255 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the cumulative tally in the state so far to 186,832. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — All Sabah government offices are allowed to operate with 80 per cent staff capacity effective tomorrow, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson said the remaining 20 per cent of the staff were required to work from home.

“All staff who are present at the office, and all customers and visitors to government offices must be fully vaccinated,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, on playing golf, Masidi said the state government permitted two golfers to share a buggy on the condition that there was some form of separation between the two players, and the rule would take effect tomorrow.

“All players must also be fully vaccinated and showing the ‘low-risk’ status on the MySejahtera app,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Sabah recorded 1,255 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the cumulative tally in the state so far to 186,832.

A total of 19 new deaths were also reported, while 2,129 more patients had fully recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 162,543, and 3,959 active cases still being treated. — Bernama



