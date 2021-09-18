NSC places three localities in Pahang, one in Sabah under EMCO from Monday

The decision to enforce the EMCO was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Four localities — three in Pahang and one in Sabah — will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday until October 3, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN’s national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the affected localities in Pahang are Kampung Sungai Kabuk, Kampung Sungai Tiang dan Kampung Sungai Chohong in Lembah Bertam, Cameron Highlands, while in Sabah, the area involved is Kampung Tamu Darat, Kota Belud.

He said the decision to enforce the EMCO was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends.

“The standard operating procedure for all EMCO areas is the same as announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile Rodzi said the EMCO imposed on the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and two zones in Mukim Kuala Kedah, Kota Setar, Kedah will end tomorrow as scheduled.

The EMCO in Tapah Prison (including staff quarters) will also end tomorrow, he added. — Bernama