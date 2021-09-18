Jemaah Dato’-Dato’ Perlis to propose projects worth RM40m-RM50m to state govt

KANGAR, Sept 18 — Jemaah Dato’-Dato’ Perlis plans to propose three projects with an estimated investment value of between RM40 million and RM50 million to the Perlis state government, said the association’s president, Datuk Idrus Kassim.

He said the projects, to be jointly developed with Selangor-based Hercules Engineering (SEA) Sdn Bhd, entails the construction of a multi-storey car park and a fast-food restaurant in Kuala Perlis, as well as a multi-storey car park at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis.

Speaking to Bernama, Idrus said the proposed multi-storey car park in Kuala Perlis is aimed at reducing the traffic congestion at the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal and is expected to address the parking woes in the area.

“We are still in the discussion stage and will prepare a working paper (proposal) to the state government which will be submitted to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man in the near future.

“These projects will benefit the locals as well as boost the state’s economy,” he said after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hercules Engineering managing director Datuk Thomas Seng Shia Chong here today. — Bernama