TMJ holds first Johor Covid-19 special task force meeting

JOHOR BARU, Sept 17 — Johor’s Covid-19 Special Task Force held its first meeting today as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus and prepare for the endemic phase, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said.

The meeting was also attended by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu as well as health and pandemic management experts.

Tunku Ismail, in a posting on the HRH Crown Prince of Johor official Facebook account, said the special committee’s role was to monitor and improve the process used for screening, isolation, monitoring, and treatment of Covid-19 patients so that the pandemic situation is always under control.

His Highness said close contact detection must also be swiftly done between 24 and 48 hours, while vaccinations must be intensified.

“Johor must be ready to move from the pandemic situation to endemic (phase).

“I am confident that with members of this Task Force being selected inclusively and involving various government agencies, experts from universities, private (sector), Malaysian Armed Forces and NGOs, Johor will be able to fight Covid-19 more effectively and cases will start declining through effective public health measures and the use of the latest technology,” Tunku Ismail said. — Bernama