Gyms can reopen in states under phase two of NRP with 50pc capacity, says sports minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Gyms in states under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) can now reopen with 50 per cent capacity and in a controlled environment, effective immediately.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu asked the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, especially the ventilation guidelines.

“Gyms are now open for business. Please follow the SOPs and especially the ventilation guidelines. Enjoy healthy living!” he tweeted tonight, along with an attachment of the guidelines.

According to the latest guidelines, gyms must operate with no more than 60 per cent staff and only those who are fully vaccinated can use the facilities. They may also be accompanied by those below the age of 17 so long as they adhere to the SOPs in place.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal also included ventilation guidelines for gyms in a separate post on his official Facebook account.

Apart from that, outdoor sporting activities with physical contact are only allowed for the fully vaccinated from 6am to 10pm daily. The same rules apply for indoor activities.

However, the reopening of sporting and recreational activities and outlets remain subject to local authorities’ discretion.