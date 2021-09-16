Five new Covid-19 deaths on eve of Malaysia Day, 417 from backlog

Forensics personnel unload the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Malaysia reported a total of 422 Covid-19 related fatalities yesterday, according to data provided on the Health Ministry's (MoH) CovidNow portal.

The data showed that five deaths occurred on September 15, based on a seven-day average calculation. The remaining 417 fatalities were due to a backlog.

This is the third-highest number of reported deaths on record in a single day, bringing the cumulative death toll to 22,009.

CovidNow also shows that a total of 92 deaths reported yesterday were of patients brought in dead (BID).

Selangor reported the highest number of deaths with 116 with a seven day average of 12 daily deaths, followed by 79 fatalities in Kedah, 71 fatalities in Sabah, 46 in Johor, 37 in Penang, and 24 in Perak.

Klang Valley has a seven-day average of 16 deaths per day.

Other states such as Kelantan recorded 16 deaths, 11 in Kuala Lumpur, 10 in Pahang, five in Sarawak , four in Perlis, four in Terengganu and and two in Melaka.

No new deaths were reported in Negri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Apart from that, 638 individuals are in need of the ventilator to breathe from a total of 1,280 patients currently in the intensive care unit.

However, in terms of deaths per 100,000 people, Penang remains in the lead and appears to be on the rise.

CovidNow data showed 17.4 deaths for every 100,000 people in the northern island state, compared to yesterday's 17.1.

In comparison, the national figure is 6.5 deaths for every 100,000 people.

In the Klang Valley, it is 3.5 deaths for every 100,000. This number dipped slightly compared to yesterday's 3.7.

In Selangor, the number also dropped slightly to 3.5 from yesterday's 3.6 deaths per 100,000, similarly for Kuala Lumpur the number dropped to3.9 from 4.5 deaths per 100,000 people.