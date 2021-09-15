Ten charged with faking Covid-19 vaccination cert, one convicted, Parliament told

A man and his passenger show their Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate to police at the Plaza Bentong roadblock August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — A total of 10 people have been charged with falsifying their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to date, Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said today.

He said four are from Perak, two from Sabah, another two from Melaka, and one each from Kelantan and Sarawak.

“For your information YB, those we have charged are 10 people, those whom we found to have committed the offence is one person,” he told Setiu MP Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Ismail added that the one person convicted of the offence was from Sarawak and has been sentenced to jail.

MORE TO COME