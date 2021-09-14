Penang govt moots enactment of urban regeneration act for Malaysia

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Act for urban regeneration has already been adopted by developed countries such as Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 14 — The Penang government has proposed that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) enact a specific law for urban regeneration in Malaysia.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo today said the proposed Urban Regeneration Act was necessary to help drive more planned redevelopment for the country and create a holistic and conductive ecosystem.

He said the Act for urban regeneration has already been adopted by developed countries such as Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.

“I am happy to hear that KPKT minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has agreed to review the proposal to enact a specific law for urban regeneration,” he said told a press conference, here.

Jagdeep said the proposal was brought up during a discussion with Reezal Merican in Putrajaya yesterday.

According to him, among the topics discussed were the legislative guidelines and regulation amendments for the Urban Regeneration City projects, a Penang government’s initiative, as well as the concerns and solutions to curb Covid-19 under KPKT’s scope.

“I would like to convey our appreciation to the federal government for the initiative to look into the amendments for the urban regeneration law as well as its support for Penang during the pandemic,” he said. — Bernama