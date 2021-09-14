After Pakatan, minister Annuar Musa says deals may be inked with other Opposition parties

The federal government and the Pakatan Harapan coalition signed a historic memorandum of understanding to seal their bipartisan cooperation September 13, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Prime Minister’s Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa does not rule out signing similar agreements with other Opposition parties after yesterday’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He hinted that the government is keen to pursue similar deals with the rest of the Opposition, Malaysiakini reported today.

“This is just a start between the government and a major Opposition coalition, which is Harapan.

“We believe it will be followed by other parties in the Opposition because we still have Warisan, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Muda, as well as independent MPs,” the Ketereh MP was quoted as saying.

Yesterday’s signing of the MoU between the government and PH follows months of political intrigue as Malaysia battles the socio-economic Covid-19 crises. The move has been described as a form of a confidence and supply agreement and a historic step towards cross-party cooperation to put the country on the path of recovery.

Annuar stressed that the MoU did not mean a new political alignment or unity government as the Opposition will continue its role as the check and balance for the sitting government.

“This is not a new political alignment, nor is it a unity government.

“It is merely a means to seek common ground between the opposition and government,” he was quoted as saying.

Separately, The Star reported Warisan Youth chief Datuk Azis Jamman saying his party was not invited to any Opposition discussion for a deal with the government.

“They had been holding talks with the government but we were not invited or informed by them.

“We don’t even know the contents of MoU,” the Sepanggar MP was quoted saying.

Pejuang has also claimed to have been left out of discussions on the political deal. But DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke has rejected the assertion by Pejuang’s Federal Territories chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

Bipartisanship has been a major platform for both sides since Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as the prime minister.