Online investment scam: Cops nab seven in raid on Mont Kiara condo

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police detained seven foreign men believed to be involved in an online stock investment scam syndicate in a raid on a condominium in Mont Kiara here yesterday evening.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mahidisham Ishak said in the 2.30pm raid, police also confiscated 14 computer monitors, seven computer processing units (CPU), 14 mobile phones, two modems and one router.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate had been operating since March and targeted foreign victims,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the syndicate was believed to have carried out investment activities on foreign stock exchanges, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Mahidisham added that all the suspects, aged between 26 and 35, have been remanded for three days from today and that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama