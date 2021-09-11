Umno veep slams Muhyiddin as ‘desperate’ by blaming others for Perikatan’s downfall

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin attributed Perikatan Nasional's fall to the distrust from Malaysians. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has accused Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of a “desperate attempt” to divert the public’s attention by blaming others for the latter’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s downfall.

Khaled said that the fall of PN was instead due to the distrust from Malaysians, which had among others led to Umno withdrawing its support for the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president as prime minister.

“All these things clearly show that the leader of Bersatu actually does not have a clear and fixed stance.

“Instead he was comfortable exchanging views merely to justify his actions of wanting to remain in government. In fact, this is a desperate attempt to emerge as Malaysia’s saviour,” he said in a statement.

Khaled also criticised Muhyiddin for claiming that he and his party are supporting Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister to stop Pakatan Harapan from allying with “kleptocrats”.

He then said Muhyiddin now should just focus on the new roles and responsibilities that have been given as the chairman of the National Rehabilitation council.

Yesterday in a Bersatu event, Muhyiddin said his resignation is necessary to ensure that Bersatu remained within the federal administration instead of opening the door for Pakatan Harapan’s possible return to the government.

The Pagoh MP said that after several Barisan Nasional members of parliament withdrew their support for him, he could have kept quiet and refused to do anything.