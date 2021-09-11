Police confirm their helicopter flew near Singaporean airspace, not alerted of any breach

Malaysian police have confirmed a police helicopter did go near the border but were not informed of a border breach. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The police have confirmed that one of its helicopters had flown near the Singaporean airspace for official purposes, following a claim made viral today that a Malaysian craft had breached its neighbour’s territory.

In a brief statement, the police however said they have not been alerted by Singaporean authorities of any breach into the latter’s airspace.

“The police confirm that there was a flight by helicopter owned by the police near the Singaporean airspace on said date, for the purpose of an official assignment,” said Datuk Hazani Ghazali, the director of the police’s Internal Security and Public Order Department.

MORE TO COME