Pakatan to sign agreement backing govt’s proposed reforms, but with additional suggestions

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim signed the agreement along with Amanah and DAP's leaders. —Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced it has agreed to sign and implement a memorandum of understanding over the seven promised institutional reforms proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Cabinet.

In a statement today, PH presidential council said the decision was made after a meeting with government representatives yesterday, but with some additional proposals from the Opposition.

“Pakatan Harapan is of the view that an additional fiscal injection of RM45 billion should be made to the RM65 billion Covid-19 Fund which currently has only RM8.6 billion left to address the Covid-19 pandemic and provide financial assistance to the people.

“In addition, there should be an exemption on interest payments on the moratorium on bank loans for the B40 and M40 groups,” PH said in a statement, referring to the bottom and middle 40 per cent households.

It was jointly signed by PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The PH Presidential Council also discussed political reform measures that need to be included in the memorandum, such as strengthening the implementation of allowing 18-year-olds to vote, Parliamentary reforms, and the independence of the judiciary.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced his intention to table several laws in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting that he said would transform Parliament and the running of the government.

His seven promises were to enact an anti-party hopping law, limit the prime minister’s term to 10 years, and provide the Opposition leader the same emolument and resources as a minister.

Other vows included setting an equal number of Opposition members in Parliamentary Select Committees, bipartisan negotiations on Bills, involving Opposition members in the National Recovery Council, and amending the Constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote.

According to the statement, PH representatives in the meeting yesterday included PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, DAP deputy national chairman Gobind Singh Deo, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, the government’s representatives were Home Minister and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Ismail, Energy and Natural Resource Minister cum PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.