NSC: Four localities in Pahang, one in Sabah under EMCO from Sunday

In Pahang, the localities affected are Orang Asli settlements in Kuala Krau in Temerloh, namely Kampung Pasu and Kampung Penderas, Pos Sinderut in Ulu Jelai, Lipis and Felda Keratong 5 in Rompin, while in Sabah it involves Kampung Kopungit in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Five localities, four in Pahang and another in Sabah, have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Sunday until September 25, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said in Pahang, the localities affected are Orang Asli settlements in Kuala Krau in Temerloh, namely Kampung Pasu and Kampung Penderas, Pos Sinderut in Ulu Jelai, Lipis and Felda Keratong 5 in Rompin, while in Sabah it involves Kampung Kopungit in Kota Kinabalu.

“The same standard operating procedures as enforced in all EMCO areas before this applies,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Rodzi said the EMCO in several localities in Kelantan and Sabah enforced on August 29 will end tomorrow as scheduled.

They are Kampung Bayu Lalang; parts of Kampung Banggol Kemian and parts of Kampung Repek Gual Periok, all three in Pasir Mas district.

In Sabah, the EMCO ends tomorrow in Kampung Debut in Ranau and Kampung Tindai Kolopis in Penampang. — Bernama