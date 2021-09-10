Gombak jewellery shop owner hurt, loses RM200,000 in robbery

Zainal Mohamed said police are now tracking down the suspects. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A jewellery shop owner suffered injuries to her face and lost over RM200,000 when her store was robbed yesterday evening.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said in the 6.15pm incident three men wearing full-face helmets stormed into the shop located at Simpang Tiga, Batu 6, Gombak, here.

He said one of the suspects then stood guard at the main entrance with a machete in hand while the other two scooped various jewellery items placed at the display racks.

“One of the suspects also punched the victim’s face before all three fled with the stolen items on two Yamaha Y15 motorcycles,” he said in a statement today.

He said when the incident happened the shop owner, an Indonesian with permanent resident status, was with her daughter and a relative.

Zainal Mohamed said police are now tracking down the suspects and the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery.

A one-minute video clip of the robbery went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama