Covid-19: Infections climb back past 21,000, cumulative cases now stand at 1.94 million

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Malaysia recorded 21,176 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with cumulative cases now standing at 1,940,950 cases, according to data released by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is in contrast to the 19,307 Covid-19 infections recorded yesterday.

In a tweet today, Dr Noor Hisham also revealed that ICU (intensive care unit) beds for Covid-19 patients is at 82 per cent utilisation nationwide while non-ICU beds is at 77 per cent.

On immunisation, a total of 64.5 per cent of the country’s total population have received their first dose while 51.1 per cent have been completely inoculated.

For the adult population, 90 per cent have at least received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 71.3 per cent have completed their vaccination.

MORE TO COME