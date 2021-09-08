Miri Civil Defence Force says total of 19 flood victims at currently housed at SMK Telang Usan evacuation centre

A firefighter checks the water level at Kampung Padang Kerbau in Marudi earlier today. — Picture courtesy of Miri Fire and Rescue Department via Borneo Post Online

MIRI, Sept 8 — The flood evacuation centre (PPS) at SMK Telang Usan is currently housing 19 victims.

When contacted, Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer in charge Capt (PA) Usman Harto said the two latest victims were evacuated from Kampung Dagang.

In a statement, the Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the flood water level in Marudi has receded significantly.

“Based on our patrols at the affected areas, including Marudi bazaar and Kampung Padang Kerbau, there was a drop in water level by six inches when compared to yesterday.

“It was also raining in Marudi bazaar around 2am today, but we can conclude that the water level has receded significantly as of this morning and will continue to recede,” said the statement.

However, as the road to the ferry point to cross the Baram River is still impassable to vehicles, ferry operations have not resumed. — Borneo Post Online