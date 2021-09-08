JKJAV: Nearly 90pc of adults in Malaysia have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Vaccine Administration Centre in Sungai Nibong Expo Site Sept 8, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A total of 20,814,413 individuals or 88.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter account today also showed 16,299,881 individuals, or 69.6 per cent, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

A total of 326,476 doses were administered yesterday bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 37,071,789 doses.

PICK was launched on February 24 this year. — Bernama