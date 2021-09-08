Duopharma: Sinopharm vaccine distributor not determined yet

A nurse prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Mount Elizabeth hospital vaccine centre in Singapore, September 7, 2021. Duopharma Biotech Bhd today clarified that the group and its subsidiaries have not appointed any parties to distribute the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Duopharma Biotech Bhd has clarified that the group and its subsidiaries have not appointed any parties to distribute the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Duopharma Biotech said the group continued its commitment to good corporate governance and compliance with the law.

“The group will adhere to any applicable standard operating procedures as may be issued by the government of Malaysia in relation to supply of the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine to the private sector,” said the pharmaceutical company.

It added that applications for registration of pharmaceutical products with the Drug Control Authority as well as sales and distribution of pharmaceutical products are in the ordinary course of the Duopharma Biotech group’s business.

In July 2021, the Drug Control Authority had granted Duopharma Biotech’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd a conditional registration for emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group.

Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s subsidiary, Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd and NGT Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd (NGTS), an appointed healthcare organiser of Duopharma Biotech, have agreed to jointly distribute the Sinopharm vaccine to the Malaysian private sector in a business collaboration agreement sealed between the parties on September 6, 2021. — Bernama