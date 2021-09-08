Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia racks up 19,733 Covid-19 cases today, Sarawak tops list

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 9 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that another 19,733 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, a bump up from yesterday’s 18,574.

This also brings the total number of cases recorded in the country past the 1,900,000-mark for the first time, with 1,900,467 cases.

Sarawak continues to hold top spot for the highest number of cases recorded at 3,100, while other states recording more than 2,000 cases today are Selangor (2,989), Penang (2,474) and Sabah (2,067).

MORE TO COME