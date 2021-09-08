CM: Penang to set up State Emergency Response Team to face Covid-19 endemic phase

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — The Penang state government will establish a State Emergency Response Team to mobilise the necessary resources in facing the endemic phase of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the team would be led by state Environment and Welfare Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh in mobilising the necessary resources, especially in facing the rising number of daily cases currently.

“The State Executive Council and Penang Security Special Committee: Covid-19 Management today decided to appoint Phee to lead the team,” he said in a statement.

“In addition, the team will also work closely with the State Health Department to improve the operation of the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) and CAC call centres, as well as the logistic requirements of patients going to the treatment centres.

“The team will also mobilise manpower including volunteers under the PgCare Alliance platform to manage and identify patients’ needs.

“The team will improve the needs of the treatment centres to ensure that the state’s medical system is not incapacitated entirely,” he added. — Bernama