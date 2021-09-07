Four burnt to death in Sabah blaze

Four family members perished in a house fire in Taman Hungap, Penampang early today. — Picture via Twitter

PENAMPANG, Sept 7 — Four family members, comprising three men and a woman, were burnt to death in a house fire in Taman Hungap caught fire early today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Misran Bisara said the department was alerted of the fire at 2.52am, following which a team of firefighters rushed to scene and managed to control the fire at 3.40am.

He identified the victims in the fire as Matthew Wong, 50; Jecky Vun Kon Fung, 48; Brendan Wong, 18; and Eric Wong, 15.

Their charred remains were found at about 5am after the fire team managed to control the fire and went in the house for inspection, he said, adding that the fire-fighting operation ended at 6.10am.

He said the fire caused 90 per cent damage to the double-storey terrace house. Two cars at the premises were also damaged. — Bernama