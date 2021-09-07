Energy Commission says laundrette operators must obtain approval, gas licence to uphold safety

A man takes a nap inside a self-service laundrette during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 — Laundrette operators in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah using gas piping systems, especially Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for dryers and water heaters at their premises need to obtain approval and a valid licence from the Energy Commission (EC).

EC said in a statement today it was to ensure that the systems’ design and installations follow the EC standards for safety.

It said operators are also required to display the EC’s approval on their premises.

“Laundrette operators need to renew the licence annually, carry out servicing and maintenance every two years by gas contractors or competent persons registered with the EC, as well as ensure periodic inspections,” it said.

It said the operators are also required to conduct immediate repair works to fix gas leaks and malfunction of installations or appliances as well as other things that could badly affect the gas piping systems, adding that the repair works must also be done by gas contractors or competent persons registered with the commission.

It said failure to obtain a gas licence from the commission is a violation of the Gas Supply Act 1993 and the Gas Supply Regulations 1997, whereby offenders could be fined a maximum of RM100,000 or jailed up to three years or both if convicted under Subsection 11 (1) of the Gas Supply Act 1993. — Bernama