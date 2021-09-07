Deputy minister: 141 inspections on sale of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits conducted yesterday to monitor compliance

Of the total, 135 premises complied with the set controlled price, two premises sold the kits below the ceiling price, three premises sold above the ceiling price and one premise did not sell the kits. — Bernama pic

RAWANG, Sept 7 — A total of 141 inspections on the sale of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits were carried out nationwide yesterday to monitor compliance with the ceiling price of these test kits, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

Of the total, 135 premises complied with the set controlled price, two premises sold the kits below the ceiling price, three premises sold above the ceiling price and one premise did not sell the kits.

He said two of the three premises that sold the test kits above the ceiling price were issued a warning.

“What is interesting is that there are two premises selling (the kits) below the controlled price. I see these traders are very disciplined,” he said after launching the food and personal care items collection programme for flood victims of the August 18 water surge phenomenon in Gunung Jerai, Kedah.

The launching ceremony was attended by Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat and Taman Templer assemblyman Mohd Sany Hamzan.

“Regardless of political leanings, we are united to alleviate the burden borne by the victims,” Rosol told reporters after the launching ceremony, which was organised by the Persatuan Pakatan Pemandu Berhemah Malaysia, here, today.

The Pakatan Pemandu team will travel to Yan, Kedah on September 10 to distribute food aid and personal care collected by non-governmental organisations. — Bernama