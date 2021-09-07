Covid-19: Perak opens 15 centres for walk-in vaccination

The PPVs involved are at Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh, Dewan Bandaran Kinta in Batu Gajah, Dewan Tan Sri Ghazali Jawi in Slim River, Dewan Millenium Lubok Merbau in Kuala Kangsar and Dewan Majlis Perbandaran in Sungai Siput. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 7 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in Perak has been further intensified with the opening of 15 vaccination centres (PPV) for the public to get their vaccine jabs via walk-in.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the PPVs involved are at Indera Mulia Stadium here, Dewan Bandaran Kinta in Batu Gajah, Dewan Tan Sri Ghazali Jawi in Slim River, Dewan Millenium Lubok Merbau in Kuala Kangsar and Dewan Majlis Perbandaran in Sungai Siput.

“The others are Dewan Mohamed Jamrah, Sungai Sumun in Bagan Datuk, Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) Taiping, Dewan Permai in Selama, Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and Dewan Bandaran Pengkalan Hulu,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

The other five PPVs, he said, are at Dewan Merdeka Lenggong, Dewan Serbaguna Gerik, Dewan Dato’ Zainal Abidin Zain in Bagan Serai, Dewan Kerian Permai in Parit Buntar and Dewan Perumahan Penjawat Awam Amanjaya, Lumut Kiri in Seri Manjung.

He said those aged 18 and above could get their vaccine jabs via walk-in at all these PPVs, except at the Indera Mulia Stadium here and Dewan Bandaran Kinta in Batu Gajah, which only accept individuals aged 40 and above via walk-in as well.

However, he said there were PPVs that could only accommodate between 200 and 300 people per day for walk-in vaccination.

According to the development statistics of PICK’s Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee, a total of 1.58 million registrations had been received in Perak, which is 84.9 per cent of the total population, and 1.3 million had received the first dose of the vaccine jab as of Sunday. — Bernama