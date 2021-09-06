Malaysian Paralympic athletes receive warm welcome home from Tokyo Games

Gold medallists Abdul Latif Romly (T20 (intellectual impairment) men’s long jump) and Cheah Liek Hou (SU5 (physical impairment) men’s singles badminton) pose for a photo after their arrival at KLIA September 6, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, Sept 6 — The final batch of Malaysian athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games received a warm welcome upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here, this afternoon.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was among those present to welcome the group, in accordance with the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH 0071 carrying the athletes and officials took off from Narita International Airport at about 10.45am, and landed at KLIA at 4.45pm.

Gold medalists Abdul Latif Romly (T20 (intellectual impairment) men’s long jump) and Cheah Liek Hou (SU5 (physical impairment) men’s singles badminton) were among those who returned today.

Also present in the group were Chef de Mission Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin, national para-athletics head coach R. Jaganathan, T36 men’s 100m sprinter Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, badminton coach Datuk Rashid Sidek and long jump coach Mohd Syahrul Amri Suhaimi.

After going through Immigration and Customs, the group underwent Covid-19 tests before they were greeted with shouts of ‘Demi Malaysia’ in the arrival hall.

After spending a few minutes in a brief press conference, they sanitised their luggage and proceeded to a hotel for the mandatory 14-day quarantine process.

The three gold and two silver medals at the Paralympics is Malaysia’s best achievement since participating in the first edition of the Games in 1972 in Heidelberg, Germany, surpassing the achievement of three gold and one bronze in Rio 2016.

Apart from Abdul Latif and Liek Hou, national bodybuilder Bonnie Bunyau Gustin won gold in the powerlifting event (72kg category), while the two silver medals were contributed by Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting 107kg) and bocce athlete Chew Wei Lun in the BC1 mixed individual event. — Bernama