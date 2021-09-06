JKJAV: 68pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Orang Asli receive their Covid-19 jab in Jenjarom July 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — A total of 68 per cent of the country’s adult population or 15,926,601 individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

JKJAV through an infographic shared on its official Twitter today informed that 36,431,562 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday, as the first and second dose, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

According to JKJAV, 20,543,016 individuals in the country have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, including recipients of the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 5 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/vCLQ43Nrk3 — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination, a total of 289,958 doses were administered yesterday, of which 136,177 as the first dose and the remaining 153,841 the second dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Bernama