Tawau cops hunt Covid-19 positive detainees who fled quarantine centre

TAWAU, Sept 5 — Police have launched a hunt for three Covid-19 positive male detainees who escaped from the Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Dewan Arena here early today.

Tawau district police chief ACP Puter Umbuas said two detainees, Niko Matheus, 25, and Hashim Muhamad Syata, 34, are Indonesians while the third is a 23-year-old Filipino, Jimnajir Anoor.

The trio fled at 12.30am, he said.

“The suspects were housed at the Dewan Arena PKRC with 16 other detainees. Initial investigation revealed that the trio had escaped via the toilet,” he told reporters here today.

Following that, police launched a special operation by mounting roadblocks at strategic locations including one at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Lama jetty to track down the men.

“Police believe that the three suspects are still in Tawau,” he said and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama