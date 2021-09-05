New Covid-19 cluster involving detention centre detected in Keningau

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — A Covid-19 cluster involving 23 positive cases was detected at a moral guidance detention centre in Keningau today, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said in a statement tonight the Pagar Sebrang cluster’s index case is a 40-year-old prison officer who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 through close contact screening.

He said the cluster was believed to have spread from the infected family members of the index case to his colleagues and inmates under his supervision as well as his family members.

He said another cluster detected today is the Koyah cluster in Kinabatangan, involving workers at an oil palm plantation with 26 positive cases. The index case is a 43-year-old male plantation worker who was confirmed positive on August 20.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 2,136 Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative number to 159,421 cases, and the number of recovered cases is 2,941, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 127,312 while 4,831 patients are still undergoing treatment. — Bernama