MACC: Ex-Felda board member acquitted of bribery charges after further investigation

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The decision by the prosecution to withdraw 29 corruption charges against former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid was based on facts confirmed from further investigation.

The Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today, said further investigation was conducted by MACC after the accused submitted a representation and statement of defence under Section 62 of the MACC Act 2009 during thetrial.

”Based on the new findings through new evidence submitted, the accused managed to prove that he had repaid the money alleged to be bribe before investigation started (and) the key witness also confirmed the money was a loan.

“The MACC referred the case back to the Attorney General’s Chambers and decided not to proceed with the trial based on the latest development in the investigation. The decision was made because the testimony by the key witness was inconsistent,” it said.

According to MACC, the prosecution had informed the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court about the withdrawal of all the 29 charges against Noor Ehsanuddin during the hearing proceeding before Judge Suzana Hussin last May 21.

Last Wednesday, the Sessions Court here acquitted and discharged Noor Ehsanuddin of 29 bribery charges after the prosecution withdrew all the charges against him. — Bernama